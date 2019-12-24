LOADING

Type to search

American flag burned at Decatur Cemetery

Crime and public safety Decatur

American flag burned at Decatur Cemetery

Dan Whisenhunt Dec 24, 2019
Left: What remains of the American flag that flew at the Decatur Cemetery. Right: The remnants of the flag that remain on the flag pole at the Decatur Cemetery. Photo provided Decaturish.
Share

 

Police are investigating the destruction of an American flag at the Decatur Cemetery.

Chris Billingsley, a retired Decatur High social studies teacher, told Decaturish, “Someone burned the American flag just a few feet away from a marker that honors Decatur Gold Star heroes and American veterans.”

He said some former Decatur High School students discovered the flag and informed him.

Police Lt. Jennifer Ross said police responded to the scene “in reference to damage to property” on Dec. 19 at 11:09 a.m.

“The complainant, and employee at the cemetery, reported a visitor informed him the cemetery flag was burned,” Ross said. “The complainant checked and found the flag burned and located at the base of the flag pole. The flag was taken to the office and police were called. The flag was last observed flying and undamaged the day before at approximately 4:30 p.m.”

 

 

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To subscribe, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia
Don't miss a single story

Sign up for the Decaturish daily email today

And get the latest news from Decaturish, and Atlanta Loop.
GET THE NEWS!
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus