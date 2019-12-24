American flag burned at Decatur Cemetery

Share









Police are investigating the destruction of an American flag at the Decatur Cemetery.

Chris Billingsley, a retired Decatur High social studies teacher, told Decaturish, “Someone burned the American flag just a few feet away from a marker that honors Decatur Gold Star heroes and American veterans.”

He said some former Decatur High School students discovered the flag and informed him.

Police Lt. Jennifer Ross said police responded to the scene “in reference to damage to property” on Dec. 19 at 11:09 a.m.

“The complainant, and employee at the cemetery, reported a visitor informed him the cemetery flag was burned,” Ross said. “The complainant checked and found the flag burned and located at the base of the flag pole. The flag was taken to the office and police were called. The flag was last observed flying and undamaged the day before at approximately 4:30 p.m.”