Decatur Police capture three burglary suspects, chase puts College Heights on alert

A Decatur Police pursuit of three burglary suspects caused College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center to lock its doors on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Decatur Police Lt. Jennifer Ross said all three burglary suspects are in custody and said she would provide additional details at a later time.

During the incident, a message went out to parents of the school — located on South McDonough Street — informing them that children remained in their classrooms following lunch and the school locked its doors. City Schools of Decatur Early Childhood Director Sarah Garland said there was no immediate threat to students and a school resource officer was on campus to help.

Police released the full report about the incident later on Tuesday evening. To see the full report, click here.