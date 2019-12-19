Decatur Schools announces resignation of human resources director and finance director

Share









Two key staffers at City Schools of Decatur’s central office are leaving the district.

School officials confirmed that Director of Finance Susan Hurst and Executive Director of Staff Support David Adams have resigned. Hurst oversaw the district’s finances and Adams oversaw human resources.

Dude announced the resignations in an email to CSD staff on Dec. 18.

“I am writing to inform you of some personnel changes at the Wilson Center: I have accepted resignations from Susan Hurst and David Adams, both effective at the end of this calendar year,” Dude wrote. “Please join me in thanking Susan for her seven years leading the Finance Department and David for his four years leading the Staff Support Department. I wish them well in their future endeavors.”

The email doesn’t explain the resignations.

School Board member Tasha White, who first confirmed the news for Decaturish, said both employees resigned for different reasons.

“The timing is just coincidental,” White said.

The departure comes as CSD is preparing for its two-week holiday break.

In his email, Dude predicted that “the timing of their departures should minimize disruptions. David and Susan are committed to supporting a smooth transition.”

“Both the Executive Director of Finance and Executive Director of Staff Support positions will be posted as soon as possible,” Dude said. “In the interim, Adena Walker will manage daily activities in the Staff Support office supported by Maggie Fehrman; and Monique Parker-Bailey will manage daily activities in Finance supported by Eston Melton.”

Dude said he would take this opportunity to restructure central office. This would not be the first time Dude has reconfigured central office roles since becoming Decatur’s superintendent.

“These plans are still in the brainstorming stage, and more details will be shared as they are developed,” Dude wrote.

