DeKalb County adjusts garbage collection schedule due to New Year’s Day holiday

If DeKalb County picks up your trash, you will be on a revised collection schedule this week.

Here’s more information from DeKalb County:

DECATUR, Ga. – In observance of New Year’s Day on Wednesday, Jan. 1, garbage, recyclable materials and yard trimmings collection for residential customers will be based on the following collection schedule:

Monday, Dec. 30 – Normal collection day.

Tuesday, Dec. 31 – Normal collection day.

Wednesday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day observed; no collection service.

Thursday, Jan. 2 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, Jan. 1, will be serviced on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Friday, Jan. 3 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, Jan. 2, will be serviced on Friday, Jan. 3.

The Sanitation Division’s administrative office, North Transfer Station and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, and will reopen on Thursday,

Jan. 2, during normal operating hours.

For more information on this schedule and any sanitation-related services, contact the Sanitation Division’s customer service team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com, or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.