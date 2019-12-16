DeKalb County announces trash collection schedule for Christmas

Share









With Christmas just around the corner, DeKalb County has announced its altered schedule for sanitation and trash collection services.

The county will continue its normal collection on Dec. 23 and 24 and will resume collection after Christmas on Dec. 26 with the schedule pushed back by a day.

Collection service for residential customers will be based on the following collection schedule:

– Monday, Dec. 23 – Normal collection day.

– Tuesday, Dec. 24 – Normal collection day.

– Wednesday, Dec. 25 – Christmas Day observed; no collection service.

– Thursday, Dec. 26 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, Dec. 25, will be serviced on Thursday, Dec. 26.

– Friday, Dec. 27 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, Dec. 26, will be serviced on Friday, Dec. 27.

The Sanitation Division’s administrative office, North Transfer Station and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, and will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 26, during normal operating hours.

For more information on this schedule and any sanitation-related services, visit their website here.