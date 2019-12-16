LOADING

Type to search

DeKalb County announces trash collection schedule for Christmas

Decatur Kirkwood Metro ATL

DeKalb County announces trash collection schedule for Christmas

Ellie Ritter Dec 16, 2019
The DeKalb County Sanitation Department.
Share

 

With Christmas just around the corner, DeKalb County has announced its altered schedule for sanitation and trash collection services.

The county will continue its normal collection on Dec. 23 and 24 and will resume collection after Christmas on Dec. 26 with the schedule pushed back by a day.

Collection service for residential customers will be based on the following collection schedule:

– Monday, Dec. 23 – Normal collection day.

– Tuesday, Dec. 24 – Normal collection day.

– Wednesday, Dec. 25 – Christmas Day observed; no collection service.

– Thursday, Dec. 26 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, Dec. 25, will be serviced on Thursday, Dec. 26.

– Friday, Dec. 27 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, Dec. 26, will be serviced on Friday, Dec. 27.

The Sanitation Division’s administrative office, North Transfer Station and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, and will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 26, during normal operating hours.

For more information on this schedule and any sanitation-related services, visit their website here.

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To subscribe, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia
Don't miss a single story

Sign up for the Decaturish daily email today

And get the latest news from Decaturish, and Atlanta Loop.
GET THE NEWS!
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus