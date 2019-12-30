LOADING

(PHOTOS) 2019 Menorah lighting in Decatur

Decatur

Decaturish.com Dec 30, 2019
Rabbi Eliyahu Schusterman from Chabad Intown looks toward the Decatur Menorah as he speaks during the annual lighting, Dec. 29.
By Dean Hesse, contributor

Chabad Intown celebrated Chanukah with the annual lighting of the Decatur Menorah on the MARTA Plaza, Sunday Dec. 29. Rabbi Eliyahu Schusterman said this is the 15th year Chabad Intown has done menorah lightings in metro Atlanta. The event featured entertainment, food and a drop of gifts for the children from the top of the Decatur Fire Departments ladder truck.

Holocaust survivor Yakov Ayzengart poses for a photo before lighting the Decatur Menorah, Dec. 29.

Dani Davis, 5, shows his face painting during the Decatur Menorah lighting, Dec. 29.

James Water from Chabad Intown prepares the menorah for the annual lighting on the Decatur Square.

Henia Schusterman, 8, helps with preparations for the Decatur Menorah lighting.

 

Jake Niesse, 7, from Decatur grabs a napkin for his sufganiyot, a customary Chanukah jelly donut, during the Decatur Menorah lighting on Sunday, Dec. 29.

Fire entertainer Jimmy Pyro performs during the Decatur Menorah lighting Dec. 29.

Alex Niesse, 7, front, and other children race for gifts dropped from the top of the fire departments ladder truck during the Decatur Menorah lighting on Dec. 29.

Jimmy Pyro entertains the crowd with his fire act during the Decatur Menorah lighting in downtown Decatur Dec. 29.

City of Decatur Firefighter Solorey tosses gifts for children from the top of a ladder truck during the Decatur Menorah lighting on Sunday, Dec. 29.

City of Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett speaks during the Decatur Menorah lighting.

Rabbi Eliyahu Schusterman (l) and Holocaust survivor Yakov Ayzengart prepare to light the Decatur Menorah.

Holocaust survivor Yakov Ayzengart prepares to light the Decatur Menorah, Sunday Dec. 29.

Holocaust survivor Yakov Ayzengart (r) shares the light of the shammos to others during the lighting of the Decatur Menorah, Sunday Dec. 29.

Holocaust survivor Yakov Ayzengart (center) shares the light of the shammos to others during the lighting of the Decatur Menorah, Sunday Dec. 29.

Holocaust survivor Yakov Ayzengart (l) and Rabbi Eliyahu Schusterman from Chabad Intown prepare to light the Decatur Menorah, Dec. 29.

Rabbi Eliyahu Schusterman from Chabad Intown (r) assists Holocaust survivor Yakov Ayzengart with the lighting of the Decatur Menorah, Dec. 29.

Rabbi Eliyahu Schusterman from Chabad Intown finishes lighting the Decatur Menorah, Dec. 29.

Rabbi Chaim Aaron (l) dances with Menacham, 9 mos., on his shoulders during the Decatur Menorah lighting, Dec. 29.

Sara Gisler dances with Elias Gisler during the Decatur Menorah lighting, Dec. 29.

Kat Nagar (r) dances with children during the Decatur Menorah lighting, Dec. 29.

