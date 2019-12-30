(PHOTOS) 2019 Menorah lighting in Decatur

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Chabad Intown celebrated Chanukah with the annual lighting of the Decatur Menorah on the MARTA Plaza, Sunday Dec. 29. Rabbi Eliyahu Schusterman said this is the 15th year Chabad Intown has done menorah lightings in metro Atlanta. The event featured entertainment, food and a drop of gifts for the children from the top of the Decatur Fire Departments ladder truck.