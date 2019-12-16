Registration open for Winter Break Day Camp

Share









DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs is offering a Winter Break Day Camp on Dec. 23 through Jan. 3 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the only days that camp will be closed are Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 for Christmas and News Year’s Day.

Winter Break Day Camp is $10 per day, and is open to kids between the ages of 5 and 12. Food will not be provided in this cost, so each camper needs to bring their own breakfast, lunch, and snacks.

Registration for camp is available online here by clicking on “register now” at the bottom of the page as well as in person at various recreation centers in the Atlanta area.

Have any questions? Contact LaShanda Davis, public relations specialist for DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs, by phone at 404-371-3643 or via email at lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov.