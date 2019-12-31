The most-read Decaturish stories of 2019
Decaturish.com had 2.5 million page views in 2019 and published more than 1,000 articles.
Here are our top stories of 2019.
Under new city rules, King of Pops will no longer be allowed to vend on Decatur Square
Alley blues: How a Decatur parking fight embroiled restaurants in a costly lawsuit
As Souper Jenny leaves Decatur for good, city leaders simmer over parking complaints
Nine months after fire gutted Java Monkey, owner decides to close the business for good
Bruster’s Real Ice Cream closes greater Decatur location after 20 years in business
Dear Decaturish – Decatur High students speak out about former journalism teacher
Decatur Mayor criticized for ribbon cutting photo taken at women’s clinic with religious ties
Tucker mourns Bonnie Bambinelli, founder of local Italian restaurant
KNO members unhappy with plans for Pullman Yard redevelopment
Superintendent David Dude overrules letter about lunch balances at Oakhurst Elementary School
Old Hickory House building for sale, but restaurant plans to keep operating
It’s Pho King time: Vietnamese restaurant opening in Decatur on May 29
(UPDATE) DeKalb Police respond to attempted abduction in north Decatur
Dethroned (Part 1): Behind Decatur’s push to ‘kick King of Pops off the Square’