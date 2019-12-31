LOADING

The most-read Decaturish stories of 2019

Avondale Estates Decatur Editor's Pick Kirkwood Metro ATL Tucker

Dan Whisenhunt Dec 31, 2019

 

 

Decaturish.com had 2.5 million page views in 2019 and published more than 1,000 articles. Our paying subscribers – who contribute as little as $3 a month to keep our publication free for everyone – helped make this work possible. To subscribe, click here.

Here are our top stories of 2019.

Decatur’s planters on West Howard Avenue having a bad week

Under new city rules, King of Pops will no longer be allowed to vend on Decatur Square

Domestic violence led to murder suicide at Decatur hotel

Alley blues: How a Decatur parking fight embroiled restaurants in a costly lawsuit

As Souper Jenny leaves Decatur for good, city leaders simmer over parking complaints

Mr. Everything Cafe taking over FIGO space in Decatur

Nine months after fire gutted Java Monkey, owner decides to close the business for good

Whole Foods development in greater Decatur sold

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream closes greater Decatur location after 20 years in business

Dear Decaturish – Decatur High students speak out about former journalism teacher

Rainbow Natural Foods is closing after 42 years in business

Bicycle South closing after almost 50 years in business

(UPDATE) Bird scooters flying away from Decatur

Taiyo Ramen shutting its doors in Decatur

Decatur Mayor criticized for ribbon cutting photo taken at women’s clinic with religious ties

Tucker mourns Bonnie Bambinelli, founder of local Italian restaurant

KNO members unhappy with plans for Pullman Yard redevelopment

Tucker plans to annex most of Northlake Mall

Superintendent David Dude overrules letter about lunch balances at Oakhurst Elementary School

Old Hickory House building for sale, but restaurant plans to keep operating

It’s Pho King time: Vietnamese restaurant opening in Decatur on May 29

(UPDATE) DeKalb Police respond to attempted abduction in north Decatur

Dethroned (Part 1): Behind Decatur’s push to ‘kick King of Pops off the Square’

