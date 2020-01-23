2020 Atlanta Charter School Expo to feature more than 30 local charter schools

Share









This Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the 2020 Atlanta Charter School Expo will be held at Ivy Prep Academy, located at 1807 Memorial Drive in Atlanta.

This year’s expo will be host to information from more than 30 local charter schools, giving families the chance to speak with school representatives and explore what options are out there in the approaching school year.

According to a recent press release, “families will be able to embark on self-guided tours of school booths at the expo, as well as enjoy face painting, a photobooth, a balloon artist, and other family-friendly fun.”

Families with students who currently attend Atlanta Public Schools, Dekalb County Public Schools, Fulton County Public Schools, Clayton Public Schools, and Gwinnett County Public Schools are all invited to attend the expo.

“We are excited to bring families together from across Metro Atlanta to explore their various school options,” senior vice president at the Georgia Charter Schools Association, RaShaun Holliman said in a recent press release. “We know that every child deserves a high-quality education regardless of their zip code and we hope to empower our parents to find the public charter school that best fits their child’s needs through our Atlanta Charter School Expo.”

Those that are interested in attending can register for the expo by clicking here or by texting Atlanta to 52886*.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Do you appreciate quality local journalism? If you enjoy our coverage, please sign up to be a paying supporter of Decaturish. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to cover your community. To learn more about becoming a paid subscriber, click here.