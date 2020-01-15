Agnes Scott College hires Markesha Henderson as new director of athletics

Share









Agnes Scott College has appointed Markesha Henderson as its next director of athletics, the college said in a press release.

Henderson, whose appointment took effect Monday, joins the department after serving as an associate professor and as director of the Center for Innovative Teaching, Learning and Engagement at Clark Atlanta University, the release said.

“[Henderson] emerged from a pool of competitive candidates with a holistic philosophy of collegiate athletics as an integral part of the overall student experience,” Vice President for Student Affairs Karen Goff said. “Her energy and passion for student-athlete development are contagious.”

According to the release, Henderson is no stranger to collegiate athletics. A former NCAA All-American and national champion in track at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Henderson has also served in a variety of roles at the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

Prior to working at Clark Atlanta University, Henderson helped plan the undergraduate and graduate sports management curriculum at the University of West Georgia, which received the College of Education Program of the Year honor, the release said.

Henderson is also familiar with Agnes Scott, having served as a graduate assistant in the office of Career Planning and Development while completing her dissertation research on the career transition experiences of female student-athletes.

In 2013, Henderson earned a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Administration from The George Washington University and holds a Master’s of Science in Sport Administration from Georgia State University.

“The opportunity to contribute to the culture of innovation at Agnes Scott is truly a privilege and I am excited for sport and physical education to become one of the highlights of the Scottie experience,” Henderson said. “The student-athletes are the heartbeat of the athletics program, and I am eager to lead a department committed to approaching academic, athletic and professional goals with a champion’s mindset.”

