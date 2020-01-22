Atlantic Noodles opens on West Ponce in Decatur

Share









There’s a new restaurant in Decatur.

Atlantic Noodles opened this week at 250 West Ponce de Leon, in the space formerly occupied by Cookin’ Up a Storm and, before that, Sawicki’s. Cookin’ Up a Storm closed in 2018.

Roa Parac, the owner of Atlantic Noodles, said the restaurant serves Chinese and Peruvian food, specifically chicken brasa.

He said the restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Do you appreciate quality local journalism? If you enjoy our coverage, please sign up to be a paying supporter of Decaturish. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to cover your community. To learn more about becoming a paid subscriber, click here.