Atlantic Noodles opens on West Ponce in Decatur

Decatur Food

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 22, 2020
Atlantic Noodles opened in Decatur this week. Photo by Dan Whisenhunt
There’s a new restaurant in Decatur.

Atlantic Noodles opened this week at 250 West Ponce de Leon, in the space formerly occupied by Cookin’ Up a Storm and, before that, Sawicki’s. Cookin’ Up a Storm closed in 2018.

Roa Parac, the owner of Atlantic Noodles, said the restaurant serves Chinese and Peruvian food, specifically chicken brasa.

He said the restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

