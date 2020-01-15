Avondale Estates hosting community meeting about zoning ordinance rewrite

Share









Avondale Estates will host its next zoning planning workshop this Thursday, Jan. 16, at Avondale’s City Hall.

City Hall is located at 21 N Avondale Plaza, Avondale Estates, GA 30002.

As the city begins to rewrite its zoning ordinance, it has sought public participation to guide the document. Last November, more than 35 citizens attended another meeting to give input on the zoning ordinance, the city said in a news update.

The city encourages everyone, even haven’t attended a session in the past, to attend the meetings to learn more about this process. In addition to a presentation, Thursday’s workshop will include a review of the results of a previous online survey, discussions about open space and land use options and an opportunity for dialogue about the zoning code rewrite.

For more information on the zoning rewrite, go here