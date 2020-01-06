Brush Sushi Izakaya will reconfigure dining space

Share









Brush Sushi Izakaya, located at 316 Church Street in downtown Decatur, will be making a few changes this year.

The restaurant opened in 2016.

In March or April of this year, the dining space will have a wall dividing the room into two areas: the Bar /Dining side and the Sushi Omakase side, Chef Jason Liang said.

“The Bar/Dining side will be slightly bigger,” Liang said. “This side will be refined to be Ramen focused, adding the Classic Tonkotsu and Chicken Shoyu Ramen while keeping what’s on our current menu the Spicy Miso, Duck Shoyu and Soy Milk Miso. We will add homemade steamed baos with different protein options such as pork belly, miso duck and more. A this will be accompanied by some of our other popular small plates such as Chashu Rice, Takoyaki, Poke Bowl, Yellowtail Jalapeño, etc. We will open lunch and dinner seven days a week.”

The Sushi side of the restaurant will be what guests already know, Liang said.