Candler School of Theology to host two free lectures by Dr. Roberto S. Goizueta

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, and Tuesday, March 31, the Candler School of Theology is bringing Dr. Roberto S. Goizueta to present two free public lectures.

According to a recent press release, Goizueta is the 2019-2020 distinguished visiting professor in the Alonzo L. McDonald Family Chair on the Life and Teachings of Jesus and Their Impact on Culture, teaching a course at the Candler School of Theology on Spirituality of Liberation.

On Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m., Goizueta will lead a lecture called, “In Christ: Salvation, Deification and the Option for the Poor,” which will focus on the theological concept “of giving preference to the poor and powerless,” according to a recent press release.

The lecture will be held at the Candler School of Theology in Room 252, and those interested in attending must register by 5 p.m. on Feb. 4 by clicking here.

On Tuesday, March 31, at 4 p.m., Goizueta will lead a lecture called, “Christ on the Border: Retrieving a Dangerous Memory,” which will focus on the border as “a privileged place for encountering the Gospel,” as well as “a Christian interpretation of the border,” according to a recent press release.

The lecture will be held at the Candler School of Theology in Room 360, and those interested in attending must register by 5 p.m. on March 23 by clicking here.

To learn more about Goizueta as well as his work at the Candler School of Theology, click here.

