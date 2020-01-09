LOADING

City Schools of Decatur hosting public meeting about facilities planning next Wednesday

Ellie Ritter Jan 9, 2020
City Schools of Decatur Administrative Offices. Photo by Dena Mellick
Next week, the City Schools of Decatur (CSD) will host a community meeting about “future facilities planning priorities” for the school district, according to a CSD news update.

As the previous long-term plan for CSD facilities nears its end, the school district will address its priorities for growth, upgrades and other needs, the city said.

Cooperative Strategies, a consulting firm that previously helped CSD with grade configuration and redistricting work, will help lead the community input process.

The first community-wide meeting regarding the future of CSD facilities planning will be Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. It will take place in the Talley Street Upper Elementary School’s cafeteria, located at 2617 Talley Street.

Additionally, the community will have a number of other opportunities to provide feedback throughout the engagement process, the school system said.

