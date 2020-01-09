City Schools of Decatur hosting public meeting about facilities planning next Wednesday

Share









Next week, the City Schools of Decatur (CSD) will host a community meeting about “future facilities planning priorities” for the school district, according to a CSD news update.

As the previous long-term plan for CSD facilities nears its end, the school district will address its priorities for growth, upgrades and other needs, the city said.

Cooperative Strategies, a consulting firm that previously helped CSD with grade configuration and redistricting work, will help lead the community input process.

The first community-wide meeting regarding the future of CSD facilities planning will be Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 7 p.m. It will take place in the Talley Street Upper Elementary School’s cafeteria, located at 2617 Talley Street.

Additionally, the community will have a number of other opportunities to provide feedback throughout the engagement process, the school system said.

