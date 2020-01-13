Dear Decaturish – What we can do about climate and energy in Decatur

Share









We accept letters to the editor. Letters to the editor are opinions of the authors of the letter, not Decaturish.com. Everyone has an equal opportunity to submit a letter to the editor. So if you read something here and don’t like it, don’t jump on our case. Write a letter of your own. All letters must be signed. We reserve the right to edit letters for length and content. To send your letter to the editor, email it to editor@decaturish.com.

Dear Decaturish,

As a new resident of Georgia and Decatur, I believe we have the opportunity to actually do something about our changing climate and use of energy in our city.

I moved from Minnesota, a state that gets 29% of its energy from renewable sources, and found Georgia gets only 2%. I found that Georgia has the 4th highest energy burden in the country (percent of income spent on energy). Another thing I learned is that Georgia historically has 7 days above 95°F. This year it was 19 days, and this number is expected to double within 30 years. Clearly, we are in for changes that we need to address.

If you are interested in climate or energy for our city, and before you tell me to go back where I came from, I’d like to invite you to an event where you can give your input on:

1. Issues you see with our energy sourcing, transportation, and efficiency,

2. Your vision for Decatur around climate, sustainability and resiliency, and

3. Suggestions you have that the city might consider

It’s the Decatur 2030 strategic plan listening session. The first meeting is on Thursday, January 23rd, from 7- 9 p.m. at the Marriott Courtyard’s Decatur Conference Center. Thereafter, you’ll meet a couple of times in small groups over a two month period. Join us in this effort by signing up here: https://bit.ly/36BWraB

For me, this is a matter of 1) Protecting our health, 2) Making our city more livable, 3) Protecting our most vulnerable citizens, and 4.) Doing our part. I hope to see you there.

– Hobie Stocking

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Do you appreciate quality local journalism? If you enjoy our coverage, please sign up to be a paying supporter of Decaturish. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to cover your community. To learn more about becoming a paid subscriber, click here.