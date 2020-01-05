LOADING

Decatur City Commission will elect mayor, swear-in new members

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 5, 2020
Decatur City Hall
The Decatur City Commission will hold its first meeting of the year on Jan. 6 and one of the commissioners’ first acts will be selecting a mayor and mayor pro-tem.

Unlike other cities, Decatur’s mayor is a commissioner elected by fellow commissioners. Patti Garrett currently serves as the city’s mayor and told Decaturish she’s interested in being reelected to that role.

Three commissioners will also be sworn-in, including two new commissioners who won the Nov. 5 municipal elections. The current Mayor Pro Tem Tony Powers won reelection and he will be joined by newcomers Lesa Mayer and George Dusenbury.

The City Commission meets at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall located at 509 North McDonough Street. All meetings are open to the public.

Commissioners will also appoint a city attorney and municipal court judges. To see the full agenda, click here.

Lesa Mayer. Photo provided to Decaturish

Mayor Pro Tem Tony Powers

(left to right) George Dusenbury, left, and Scott Brady cheer at the Artisan in Decatur, Ga. on November 5, 2019. Photo by Rebecca Breyer, contributor

 

