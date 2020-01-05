Decatur City Commission will elect mayor, swear-in new members

Share









The Decatur City Commission will hold its first meeting of the year on Jan. 6 and one of the commissioners’ first acts will be selecting a mayor and mayor pro-tem.

Unlike other cities, Decatur’s mayor is a commissioner elected by fellow commissioners. Patti Garrett currently serves as the city’s mayor and told Decaturish she’s interested in being reelected to that role.

Three commissioners will also be sworn-in, including two new commissioners who won the Nov. 5 municipal elections. The current Mayor Pro Tem Tony Powers won reelection and he will be joined by newcomers Lesa Mayer and George Dusenbury.

The City Commission meets at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall located at 509 North McDonough Street. All meetings are open to the public.

Commissioners will also appoint a city attorney and municipal court judges. To see the full agenda, click here.