Decatur Commission considers tree maintance contract, historic survey grant application

The Decatur City Commission will hold its regular meeting on Jan. 21.

Commissioners will consider several items, including a contract for downtown tree maintenance, a grant application for a historic resources survey and a proposal to furnish an administrative building at Legacy Park, formerly known as the United Methodist Children’s Home.

The City Commission meeting will begin with a work session at 6:45 p.m. to discuss the city’s most recent audit. The regular meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held at city hall, located at 509 North McDonough Street. All meetings are open to the public.

City Commissioners will be asked to approve a $20,500 agreement with Arborguard Tree Specialists to maintain 300 trees in the downtown Decatur area. The company has handled this work for the city since 1996, according to a memo from Deputy City Manager Hugh Saxon.

Commissioners will also consider approving an application for grant money to update the city’s historic resources survey. The city would submit the application to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Historic Preservation Division.

“The grant would fund an update of the Downtown Decatur and South Candler-Agnes Scott Historic Resources Surveys conducted in 2009,” a memo from city Planner Aileen de la Torre says. The total project cost is estimated to be $25,000. The grant would cover 60 percent of the cost and the city would cover the rest.

In other business, commissioners will consider buying furniture for the Legacy Park administrative building at 500 South Columbia Drive. The project budget is approximately $44,000. That will pay for furniture in the first-floor lobby, breakroom, auditorium and conference room.

“At this time the Administrative Building lobby lacks any furnishings including a reception desk and workstation for a front desk function at the Legacy Park administrative building,” a memo from Children and Youth Services Director Claire Miller says. “In addition, furniture in the auditorium, conference room and breakroom is outdated and in disrepair.”

To see the full agenda for the Jan. 21 meeting, click here.

