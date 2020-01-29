Decatur confirms resignations of senior engineer, building official

Share









Decatur City Manager Andrea Arnold confirmed that the city’s senior engineer and building official have resigned.

It is unclear when Senior Engineer Michelle Hirose and Building Official Mark Ethan left their jobs. Both worked in the city’s Design, Environment and Construction Division. Hirose joined the city 2016, according to a LinkedIn profile. Ethun started in 2015, according to LinkedIn.

Attempts to reach Hirsoe and Ethun have been unsuccessful. City Manager Andrea Arnold said their resignations occurred three weeks apart but did not provide the dates of their resignations. Ethun’s answering machine message on his city phone said he had resigned as of Dec. 31.

“The building official role is being filled by the city’s contractor, Safebuilt,” Arnold said. “Current city employees will be handling various city engineer duties until the position is filled.”

It is not clear why they resigned. Arnold declined to provide additional details, saying the city cannot discuss “personnel matters.”

“There is nothing to elaborate,” Arnold said. “All I can communicate is that each employee resigned.”

