Decatur Fire Department responds to gas leak on West Davis Street

Decaturish updates

Decatur Fire Department responds to gas leak on West Davis Street

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 29, 2020
The Decatur Fire Department and Atlanta Gas Light responded to a gas leak on the afternoon of Jan. 28. Photo provided to Decaturish
The Decatur Fire Department and Atlanta Gas Light responded to a gas leak on the afternoon of Jan. 28 at the corner of Kings Highway and West Davis Street in Decatur.

A witness said crews working on installing shut off valves on hydrants accidentally hit a gas line. Firefighters went house to house with sensors to detect the presence of gas, the witness said, and witnesses were instructed to stay inside and not turn on any appliances or flames.

Decatur Fire Chief Toni Washington said this was a routine response to any kind of gas leak incident. The gas leak was resolved on Wednesday afternoon.

