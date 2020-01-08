(UPDATE) Decatur Fire Department responds to ‘trashcan fire’ at Decatur High

Share









The Decatur Fire Department responded to a trashcan fire at Decatur High School on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Fire Chief Toni Washington said no one was injured and smoke has been cleared from the building. Some students were evacuated to the school’s bleachers, according to a text from a student forwarded to Decaturish by a parent.

Interim Principal Wes Hatfield said in an email to parents that the fire was located in a trashcan inside a student restroom on the attendance office hallway. A school resource officer “quickly extinguished the fire,” Hatfield said.

“Although the fire was extinguished quickly, it caused enough smoke to trigger the fire alarm,” Hatfield said. “Students were evacuated and did an excellent job of following procedures. The Decatur Fire and Police Departments responded quickly to provide support. Students remained outside for approximately 30 minutes while fire and police swept the building to ensure it was safe for students and staff to return. DHS Administration is investigating to determine how the fire started and will take appropriate actions with any individuals responsible for starting the fire.”

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

