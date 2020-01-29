Decatur Police Department announces promotions

Share









The Decatur Police Department on Wednesday, Jan. 29, announced six promotions.

The promotions include a new role for Jennifer Ross, who leads the department’s communications efforts. Ross was promoted from lieutenant to captain. In addition to Capt. Ross:

– Sgt. Richard Phillips is promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.

– Master Police Officer Eric Jackson is promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

– Master Police Officer Michael Johns is promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

– Communications Officer Cassandra King is promoted to the position of Communications Tea m Leader.

– Communications Officer Jessica Hughes is promoted to the position of Communications Team Leader.

