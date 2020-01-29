LOADING

Decatur Police Department announces promotions

Decatur Police Department announces promotions

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 29, 2020
Captain Jennifer Ross
The Decatur Police Department on Wednesday, Jan. 29, announced six promotions.

The promotions include a new role for Jennifer Ross, who leads the department’s communications efforts. Ross was promoted from lieutenant to captain. In addition to Capt. Ross:

– Sgt. Richard Phillips is promoted to the rank of Lieutenant.

– Master Police Officer Eric Jackson is promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

– Master Police Officer Michael Johns is promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

– Communications Officer Cassandra King is promoted to the position of Communications Tea m Leader.

– Communications Officer Jessica Hughes is promoted to the position of Communications Team Leader.

Sergeant Michael Johns

Sergeant Eric Jackson

Lieutenant Richard Phillips

Communications Team Leader Jessica Hughes

Communications Team Leader Cassandra Bradley

