Decatur Police: Driver crashes into home in Winnona Park, says vehicle malfunctioned

Decatur Police on Jan. 23 responded to a crash that damaged a home in Winnona Park.

The incident occurred 8:45 a.m. in the 400 block of Hilldale Drive.

“The accident investigation revealed a maroon 2001 Lincoln MKX was traveling northeast on Heatherdown Road at Hilldale Drive when it left the roadway,” Police Lt. Jennifer Ross said. “The driver of the car returned back to his nearby residence to have his wife drive him to the hospital due to damage to implanted medical equipment.”

Police officers were able to talk to the driver before he went to the hospital.

“The driver stated his vehicle malfunctioned, accelerated and he was unable to stop,” Ross said. “The vehicle jumped the curb and entered a yard in the 400 block of Hilldale Drive, continued over a retaining wall and came to rest after striking the front porch and side of the house.”

The crash damaged the home’s driveway, front porch, front steps, gutter, the side of the house and some bushes.

Ross said the police department did not issue any citations but the driver is listed “at fault” for insurance purposes.

