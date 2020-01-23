LOADING

Type to search

Decatur Police: Driver crashes into home in Winnona Park, says vehicle malfunctioned

Crime and public safety Decatur

Decatur Police: Driver crashes into home in Winnona Park, says vehicle malfunctioned

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 23, 2020
A photo of the damaged SUV. Image provided to Decaturish
Share

 

Decatur Police on Jan. 23 responded to a crash that damaged a home in Winnona Park.

The incident occurred 8:45 a.m. in the 400 block of Hilldale Drive.

“The accident investigation revealed a maroon 2001 Lincoln MKX was traveling northeast on Heatherdown Road at Hilldale Drive when it left the roadway,” Police Lt. Jennifer Ross said. “The driver of the car returned back to his nearby residence to have his wife drive him to the hospital due to damage to implanted medical equipment.”

Police officers were able to talk to the driver before he went to the hospital.

“The driver stated his vehicle malfunctioned, accelerated and he was unable to stop,” Ross said. “The vehicle jumped the curb and entered a yard in the 400 block of Hilldale Drive, continued over a retaining wall and came to rest after striking the front porch and side of the house.”

The crash damaged the home’s driveway, front porch, front steps, gutter, the side of the house and some bushes.

Ross said the police department did not issue any citations but the driver is listed “at fault” for insurance purposes.

Image provided to Decaturish

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Do you appreciate quality local journalism? If you enjoy our coverage, please sign up to be a paying supporter of Decaturish. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to cover your community. To learn more about becoming a paid subscriber, click here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To subscribe, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia
Don't miss a single story

Sign up for the Decaturish daily email today

And get the latest news from Decaturish, and Atlanta Loop.
GET THE NEWS!
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus