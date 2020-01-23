Decatur Police looking for person who stole computers from elementary school

Share









The Decatur Police Department is looking for a person who broke into Clairemont Elementary school early Tuesday morning, Jan. 21.

Officers responded to the alarm at 2:45 a.m.

“Responding officers canvassed the exterior of the building and located two broken windows at the rear of the school,” Police Lt. Jennifer Ross said. “A large rock was found inside of the building. Officers searched the interior of the building but did not locate anyone inside. School administrators responded to the scene and reported a desktop computer missing from an office and a laptop computer missing from the front desk area.”

Police provided this security camera footage of the incident:

Burglary Suspect We are attempting to identify the person in this video in reference to a burglary that occurred at Clairemont Elementary School in the 100 block of Erie Avenue on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at approximately 2:45 am. If you recognize this suspect, or have any additional information, please contact Inv. Edwards at tiffany.edwards@decaturga.com or 678/553-6664 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404 577-Tips (8477) and remain anonymous. Posted by City of Decatur Police Department, GA on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

