Decatur Police respond to armed robbery

Decatur Police on Jan. 22 responded to a report of an armed robbery.

Police responded at approximately 8:02 p.m. The robbery occurred in the 100 block of Church Street.

“The victim reported she was walking southbound within the 100 block of Church Street approaching the intersection with East Howard Avenue when she noticed a male standing within the pedestrian tunnel that leads to East College Avenue,” Police Lt. Jennifer Ross said. “The male then ran across the street towards her and began speaking to her. The victim was shocked and slowly removed her headphones and heard the male demand she give him everything she had. The male pulled a black and gray semi-automatic handgun and pressed it to the victim’s stomach. The male took a cell phone the victim was holding and then instructed her to remove a ring she was wearing and the victim complied. The male instructed the victim to run westbound and she complied. The male ran northbound on Church Street and fled the area. The victim was not physically injured.”

Police described the suspect as a black male, approximately 20-30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall with a thin muscular build, dark complexion, wearing mustard yellow skinny pants, a hooded bomber style jacket that was possibly color-blocked, a blue beanie hat with a pom-pom and white sneakers with purple and mint green trim. He was armed with a black and gray semi-automatic handgun.

