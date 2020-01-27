Decatur Police: Westchester Elemenentary computers stolen during break-in

Share









Decatur Police say there have been two burglaries at two different Decatur schools this month.

Previously, police asked for the public’s help identifying someone who stole two computers from Clairemont Elementary School on the morning of Jan. 21.

After Decaturish wrote about that incident, commenters noted something similar had occurred earlier this month at Westchester Elementary School.

Police Lt. Jennifer Ross confirmed that there was a burglary at Westchester Elementary on Jan. 12.

“On Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at approximately 1:47 a.m., Decatur Police responded to an alarm call at Westchester Elementary School,” Ross said. “Upon arrival, officers observed two broken windows on the west side of the school. Officers checked the interior of the school and observed a cart used to house tablets near a rear door but it appeared most of the tablets were missing. Officers did not locate anyone inside of the school. An investigator responded to the scene. School administrators reported one desktop computer, seven laptop computers and various cords and chargers missing.”

Ross told Decaturish that officers aren’t certain if the two crimes are related but they aren’t ruling out the possibility.

