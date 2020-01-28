Decatur Police: Westchester Elementary experienced two break-ins this month

Share









Decatur Police on Jan. 25 responded to a break-in at Westchester Elementary. It is the second time this month the school has been burglarized.

“On Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at approximately 1:31 a.m., Officer Beljour was conducting a location check at Westchester Elementary School in the 700 block of Scott Boulevard when he located a broken window at the rear of the building,” Police Lt. Jennifer Ross said. “A large rock was found inside of the building and the contents of the room appeared disturbed. Officers searched the interior of the building, but did not locate anyone inside. A school administrator responded to the scene and reported an unknown number of laptops missing.”

The break-in came to light after readers commented on a story about an incident that occurred on Jan. 12.

According to Ross, “On Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at approximately 1:47 a.m., Decatur Police responded to an alarm call at Westchester Elementary School. Upon arrival, officers observed two broken windows on the west side of the school. Officers checked the interior of the school and observed a cart used to house tablets near a rear door but it appeared most of the tablets were missing. Officers did not locate anyone inside of the school. An investigator responded to the scene. School administrators reported one desktop computer, seven laptop computers and various cords and chargers missing.”

Westchester isn’t the only Decatur School that’s been targeted this month.

The police are asking for the public’s help identifying someone who stole two computers from Clairemont Elementary School on the morning of Jan. 21.

