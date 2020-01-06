Decaturish accepting applications for its paid summer internship, deadline is March 15

Share









Decaturish.com will accept applications for its paid summer internship through March 15, 2020.

Applications are open to all high school and college students with an interest in studying journalism. The person who qualifies will be paid $1,000 for the summer for a duration that will be determined based on that person’s school schedule. Generally, the internship lasts eight to 10 weeks. Journalism students and majors are preferred, but we will consider any qualified applicant who shows an interest.

Applications should be mailed to editor@decaturish.com. The application should include a cover letter, a resume, three to five writing samples and a letter of recommendation from a teacher or academic adviser.

People who want to participate in this internship should be prepared to write a minimum of three stories per week and be available to cover assignments on some weekends. The successful applicant must also be comfortable working in a virtual newsroom. While there will be opportunities for face-to-face meetings and shadowing reporters, most of the communication will be done via email and phone calls, so prompt and timely communication will be essential.

We will offer you a range of assignments and experiences, from covering community events and public meetings to writing in-depth features. You will be under the guidance of an award-winning journalist with more than 10 years of experience. We will try to tailor the internship to your interests whenever the opportunity arises.

If you have additional questions, please contact the editor a editor@decaturish.com.

We look forward to receiving and reviewing your applications.

Note: This internship is made possible thanks to the support of our paying subscribers. To learn more about becoming a subscriber, click here.