Decatur’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day service project to take place this weekend

With Martin Luther King, Jr. Day taking place on Monday, Jan. 20, the city of Decatur will host its 18th annual service project in observance of the holiday.

The Decatur Preservation Alliance began the yearly service project as a way to provide house maintenance and repair, free of charge, to Decatur senior citizen homeowners during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day weekend.

According to the project website, the tasks included range from yard work to home repairs to weatherizing homes and cleaning gutters, among many other things. Skilled professionals can also help with plumbing, electrical and HVAC issues, and volunteers provide breakfasts and lunches throughout the weekend.

The project focuses on homes in the Oakhurst neighborhood. Last year’s project had around 1,100 volunteers throughout the weekend, according to Lee Ann Harvey, the city’s Lifelong Community Manager who oversees the project.

Many of this year’s volunteer positions have already been filled, but spots are still available for skilled volunteers who can help with carpentry and home repairs, especially on Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon, according to Harvey.

The volunteer shifts for the project are:

– Saturday, Jan. 18: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

– Sunday, January 19: 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

– Monday, January 20: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The minimum age to volunteer is 12 years old. For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, go here.

