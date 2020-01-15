LOADING

Type to search

DeKalb Cooperative Extension annual Plant Sale open to orders through March 6

Metro ATL

DeKalb Cooperative Extension annual Plant Sale open to orders through March 6

Mary Margaret Stewart Jan 15, 2020
Image obtained via the DeKalb County Cooperative Extension. To see the full list of plants for sale, visit: https://extension.uga.edu/county-offices/dekalb.html
Share

 

The DeKalb Cooperative Extension is accepting orders through March 6 for its annual Plant Sale.

Plants for sale include hydrangeas, azaleas, persimmons, blueberries, and more. Orders must be picked up on Saturday, March 14 at the DeKalb Cooperative Extension Office.

“The DeKalb Cooperative Extension’s annual plant sale continues to grow,” Director of the Cooperative Extension Office in DeKalb, Lynwood Blackmon said in a recent press release. “Plants play an important role in beautifying DeKalb and we are proud to offer flowers, classes and other resources to improve the community.”

In addition to the Plant Sale, the Extension Office is hosting two seminars next month. “Backyard Berries,” will be held on Feb. 13 at 6:45 p.m. and “Care of Ornamental Plants in the Landscape” on Feb. 20 at 6:45 p.m. Each class costs $10 but the cost will be covered with purchase of plants, and registration for each class is mandatory. The extension office is located at 4380 Memorial Drive, Ste. 200 Decatur, GA 30032-1239.

To place an order, or to find out more about the Extension Office’s programs, click here or call their office at 404-298-4080.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Do you appreciate quality local journalism? If you enjoy our coverage, please sign up to be a paying supporter of Decaturish. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to cover your community. To learn more about becoming a paid subscriber, click here

 

 

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To subscribe, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia
Don't miss a single story

Sign up for the Decaturish daily email today

And get the latest news from Decaturish, and Atlanta Loop.
GET THE NEWS!
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus