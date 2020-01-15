DeKalb Cooperative Extension annual Plant Sale open to orders through March 6

Share









The DeKalb Cooperative Extension is accepting orders through March 6 for its annual Plant Sale.

Plants for sale include hydrangeas, azaleas, persimmons, blueberries, and more. Orders must be picked up on Saturday, March 14 at the DeKalb Cooperative Extension Office.

“The DeKalb Cooperative Extension’s annual plant sale continues to grow,” Director of the Cooperative Extension Office in DeKalb, Lynwood Blackmon said in a recent press release. “Plants play an important role in beautifying DeKalb and we are proud to offer flowers, classes and other resources to improve the community.”

In addition to the Plant Sale, the Extension Office is hosting two seminars next month. “Backyard Berries,” will be held on Feb. 13 at 6:45 p.m. and “Care of Ornamental Plants in the Landscape” on Feb. 20 at 6:45 p.m. Each class costs $10 but the cost will be covered with purchase of plants, and registration for each class is mandatory. The extension office is located at 4380 Memorial Drive, Ste. 200 Decatur, GA 30032-1239.

To place an order, or to find out more about the Extension Office’s programs, click here or call their office at 404-298-4080.

