LOADING

Type to search

DeKalb County announces Martin Luther King Jr. holiday sanitation collection schedule

Metro ATL

DeKalb County announces Martin Luther King Jr. holiday sanitation collection schedule

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 16, 2020
The DeKalb County Sanitation Department.
Share

 

Garbage pickup in DeKalb County will be delayed due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 20.

Here is the full schedule provided by DeKalb County:

Monday, Jan. 20 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day observed. No sanitation service.

Tuesday, Jan. 21 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Monday, Jan. 20, will be serviced on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Wednesday, Jan. 22 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, Jan. 21, will be serviced on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Thursday, Jan. 23 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, Jan. 22, will be serviced on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Friday, Jan. 24 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, Jan. 23, will be serviced on Friday, Jan. 24.

The Sanitation Division’s administrative office, North Transfer Station and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 21, during normal operating hours.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Do you appreciate quality local journalism? If you enjoy our coverage, please sign up to be a paying supporter of Decaturish. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to cover your community. To learn more about becoming a paid subscriber, click here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To subscribe, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia
Don't miss a single story

Sign up for the Decaturish daily email today

And get the latest news from Decaturish, and Atlanta Loop.
GET THE NEWS!
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus