DeKalb County announces Martin Luther King Jr. holiday sanitation collection schedule

Garbage pickup in DeKalb County will be delayed due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 20.

Here is the full schedule provided by DeKalb County:

Monday, Jan. 20 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day observed. No sanitation service. Tuesday, Jan. 21 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Monday, Jan. 20, will be serviced on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Wednesday, Jan. 22 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Tuesday, Jan. 21, will be serviced on Wednesday, Jan. 22. Thursday, Jan. 23 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Wednesday, Jan. 22, will be serviced on Thursday, Jan. 23. Friday, Jan. 24 – Residential customers whose regularly scheduled collection day is Thursday, Jan. 23, will be serviced on Friday, Jan. 24. The Sanitation Division’s administrative office, North Transfer Station and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 21, during normal operating hours.

