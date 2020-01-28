LOADING

Type to search

DeKalb County Board of Registrations and Elections hosts voter education forum on new equipment

Avondale Estates campaign coverage Decatur Metro ATL

DeKalb County Board of Registrations and Elections hosts voter education forum on new equipment

Mary Margaret Stewart Jan 28, 2020
File photo by Jonathan Phillips
Share

 

The DeKalb County Board of Registrations and Elections is hosting a demo and voter education forum at several local libraries to inform the public on Georgia’s new voting equipment, which will be used in the Presidential Primaries on March 24, 2020.

Those interested in learning about the new voting equipment can stop by at the following library locations:

– Flat Shoals: Thursday, Jan. 30, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

– William C. Brown: Monday, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– Scott Candler: Monday, Feb. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– Flat Shoals: Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Clarkston: Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– Redan-Trotti: Monday, Feb. 24, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

– Stonecrest: Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

– Clarkston: Tuesday, March 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Chamblee: Saturday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– Salem-Panola: Saturday, March 14, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the DeKalb County Board of Registrations and Elections, check out: https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/voter-registration-elections/board-registration-elections.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Do you appreciate quality local journalism? If you enjoy our coverage, please sign up to be a paying supporter of Decaturish. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to cover your community. To learn more about becoming a paid subscriber, click here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To subscribe, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia
Don't miss a single story

Sign up for the Decaturish daily email today

And get the latest news from Decaturish, and Atlanta Loop.
GET THE NEWS!
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus