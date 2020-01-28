DeKalb County Board of Registrations and Elections hosts voter education forum on new equipment

Share









The DeKalb County Board of Registrations and Elections is hosting a demo and voter education forum at several local libraries to inform the public on Georgia’s new voting equipment, which will be used in the Presidential Primaries on March 24, 2020.

Those interested in learning about the new voting equipment can stop by at the following library locations:

– Flat Shoals: Thursday, Jan. 30, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

– William C. Brown: Monday, Feb. 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– Scott Candler: Monday, Feb. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– Flat Shoals: Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Clarkston: Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

– Redan-Trotti: Monday, Feb. 24, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

– Stonecrest: Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

– Clarkston: Tuesday, March 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

– Chamblee: Saturday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– Salem-Panola: Saturday, March 14, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the DeKalb County Board of Registrations and Elections, check out: https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/voter-registration-elections/board-registration-elections.

