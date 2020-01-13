DeKalb County School District opens enrollment period for School Choice programs

Share









The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) has opened its enrollment period for next year’s School Choice programs, according to a DCSD press release.

The window for open enrollment for DCSD’s School Choice programs for the 2020-2021 school year opened recently, and it will close on Friday, Feb. 7, at 4 p.m. for on-time applications.

During that time, district families can apply for DCSD’s many diverse education programs, such as the dual immersion language programs and distinguished magnet programs for the 2020-2021 school year, the release said. School programs are available at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

According to DCSD, students currently enrolled in DeKalb County schools will need their student ID number and a parent’s email address. New, private or home-schooled students need a parent’s email address, proof of residency, birth certificate, a 2019 fall semester report card, a DCSD-issued affidavit of residence (if applicable) and the student’s latest MAP test scores (for High Achievers Magnet programs only).

Parents with questions or in need of support can visit the Parent Support Center at 1192 Clarendon Ave, Avondale Estates, GA 30002, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. or by calling 678-676-0050 or 678-676-0035, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m..

During the open enrollment period, families can apply online by visiting the School Choice website here. The website has a complete list of School Choice programs as well as a schedule of tours throughout January and February.

