DeKalb Police investigate pedestrian death in Tucker

DeKalb Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian that occurred on Jan. 1.

Police said it occurred in Tucker at 4012 Lawrenceville Highway.

The victim was a man, in his late 60s, and was wearing dark closing. He was reportedly crossing the road and not in a cross walk.

“He had entered into the travel of westbound traffic where he was struck by a vehicle,” a police spokesperson said. “The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. All parties involved were on scene. No one taken into custody. This crash remains under investigation.”