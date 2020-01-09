Emory Healthcare and LifePoint Health partner to expand services in Columbus

Share









Emory Healthcare and healthcare company LifePoint Health have announced a new partnership seeking to expand its services in Georgia, beginning with the St. Francis Hospital in Columbus.

According to an Emory press release, St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, which LifePoint has owned since 2016, will now be the first facility owned by the joint venture.

“This joint venture offers great opportunities for Emory Healthcare, LifePoint Health and St. Francis Hospital to advance health care delivery in the Columbus region,” Jonathan Lewin, president, CEO and chairman of the board of Emory Healthcare, said. “Our organizations have a history of collaboration in Columbus, and we have discovered many shared priorities and common interests, including a commitment to ensuring that all people have access to quality care close to home.”

Emory Healthcare and St. Francis have worked together in Columbus since 2003, and since 2016, the relationship between the two groups has become more intertwined as St. Francis became part of the Emory network, the release said.

Through the joint venture, St. Francis, Emory Healthcare and LifePoint seek to “enhance the health care services available to people in Columbus,” with an emphasis on heart and vascular as well as other core service line programs.

According to the release, St. Francis will also implement new population health strategies as well as other value-based payment and delivery systems through the joint venture.

St. Francis providers and staff will also have access to training resources in quality management and clinical continuing education through Emory, in addition to those currently offered through LifePoint.

The joint venture is a new entity co-owned by Emory Healthcare and LifePoint Health. It will be governed by a board with representation from both organizations, the release said.

