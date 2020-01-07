LOADING

Fifth Avenue Elementary, DeKalb School of the Arts receive student achievement awards

Decatur Metro ATL

Mary Margaret Stewart Jan 7, 2020
A map of DeKalb County.
Governor Brian Kemp and the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement (GOSA) announced the public schools that received the Single Statewide Accountability System Awards for 2019.

Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School represented City of Schools of Decatur on the list by earning Bronze in the Highest Performing Award. DeKalb School of the Arts in the DeKalb County Schools system received a Silver Highest Performing Award.

Highest Performing Award and Greatest Gains Award were given to 189 different schools in 58 districts in Georgia.

Here is the criteria for these two awards, as listed in a recent press release:

– Highest Performing schools must earn a three-year average College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI)
Content Mastery Score that ranks in at least the 93rd percentile.

– Greatest Gains schools must earn a three-year average CCRPI Progress Score that ranks in at least the 93rd percentile.

– Each award category has four tiers: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze.

To learn more about the criteria of these awards, or to view the complete list of schools, click here.

