Georgia NAACP president to deliver Charge at 36th annual DeKalb County MLK Jr. celebration

Decatur

Mary Margaret Stewart Jan 16, 2020
James “Major” Woodall. Image provided by DeKalb County
On Friday, Jan. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., DeKalb County is hosting the 36th annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “King’s 2020 Vision: The Beloved Community – The Fierce Urgency of Now,” in the Maloof Auditorium, located at 1300 Commerce Drive in Decatur.

This year, state president of the Georgia NAACP, Rev. James “Major” Woodall is delivering the MLK Day Charge for the celebration.

“Rev. Woodall became the youngest state president in NAACP history when he was elected to lead the Georgia NAACP in 2019,” according to a recent press release. “[He is] currently is enrolled at the Interdenominational Theological Center pursuing a master of divinity degree through the Morehouse School of Religion.

All are welcome to attend this free celebration.

