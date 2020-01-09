Indigo Girls coming to 2020 Amplify Decatur Music Festival in April, tickets on sale now

Share









The 2020 Amplify Decatur Music Festival is back on April 25 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., and this year, it will feature artists such as the Indigo Girls, Son Volt, The Cactus Blossoms, and Michelle Malone.

The annual concert is held on the Decatur Square.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now here. Prices vary between $55 to $275.

All ticket proceeds will go towards helping the homeless in DeKalb County through donation to DeKalb Cooperative Ministry.

“This intimate and unique festival invites Americana and roots rock fans to enjoy a day of food from local Decatur restaurants, craft beer offerings from Three Taverns Brewery and Creature Comforts Brewing Co., and community,” the event announcement says.

VIP tickets are $155 and Premium VIP tickets are $275.

“VIP tickets include seating, a dedicated bar, and bathroom, and are positioned in front of the General Admission section,” the event announcement says. “The Premium VIP section includes seating positioned directly in front of the stage, and includes access to the VIP section.”

There will also be a free concert on the Square on April 24 and there will be three nights of music at Eddie’s Attic, April 24-26.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Do you appreciate quality local journalism? If you enjoy our coverage, please sign up to be a paying supporter of Decaturish. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to cover your community. To learn more about becoming a paid subscriber, click here.