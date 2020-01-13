Kirkwood Neighbors’ Organization mourns burned business, discusses Lanta Gras

Share









By Sara Amis, contributor

The January meeting of the Kirkwood Neighbors’ Organization began with a moment of silence for Ryan Marosy’s business, Kirkwood Tax & Accounting, which was destroyed by a gas leak fire at 2479 Memorial Drive on Jan. 7.

Marosy, a former chair of KNO, and his employees were uninjured but the building was engulfed in flames.

Lanta Gras president and co-founder Andy Greene announced their first named scholarship in honor of Atlanta City Council member Natalyn Archibong. As well as holding a Mardi Gras event in Kirkwood every year, Lanta Gras issues year-long music scholarships for children. The scholarships pay for instructor fees at the Guitar Shed and an instrument if necessary.

“Natalyn Archibong has been supporting us from the beginning,” said Greene.

This year’s Mardi Gras parade and festival will be held Jan. 25. The parade will begin at Bessie Branham Park at 1 pm and end in downtown Kirkwood.

Archibong gave an update on a proposed plan to build the Eastside Trolley Line Trail to connect Kirkwood and Edgewood to the Beltline, saying, “It’s happening. We have the money.”

Archibong called the trail an “awesome opportunity,” adding, “The last [cost] estimate I had was $2.7 million, which is very doable.”

KNO’s proposed 2020 budget received its first of two required votes of approval. Total projected revenues are $110,740 including $106,450 from Spring Fling. Planned total expenditures are $126,595, leaving a deficit of -$16,000

“We have about $156,000 in the bank, so we think we can spend some of that down,” said treasurer Bill Dewalt.

KNO’s Environmental Committee will have Martin Luther King Jr. Day service projects from 9 a.m. to noon on January 20 at Coan Forest and Kirkwood Urban Forest. The projects are family-friendly and children will be given age-appropriate tasks.

The “Cleats on the Streets” 5K Road Race will be held starting at 161 Arizona Avenue on Feb 8th at 9:30 am. More information including the race route can be found at www.interatlantafc.com.

