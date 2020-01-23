LOADING

La Calavera Bakery closing for good following move from Decatur to Kirkwood

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 23, 2020
Image obtained via Facebook.
During the summer, La Calavera Bakery moved from East College Avenue in Decatur to Memorial Drive in Kirkwood, hoping a change of scenery would boost its business.

But yesterday the company announced it was closing its oven for good.

In a Jan. 22 Facebook post, the company — which opened in Decatur 2014 — explained why it could no longer continue operating.

“Baking bread for a living looks a lot simpler, easier and more charming than it is,” the company said. “The toll that this work takes on the body and mind is heavy. One man can’t do it alone indefinitely, on the scale that we’ve been attempting. Unable (still, despite constant searching) to get the production help we need to make our bread and sustain this business, we have to make a change.”

It’s time to say adiós. La Calavera Bakery is closing. We will hopefully sell at our beloved farmers markets this…

Posted by La Calavera Bakery on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

 

The business is currently for sale, priced at $475,000. According to the listing, that includes “real estate, building, and all furniture, fixtures, and equipment.”

