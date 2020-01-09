LOADING

LexTechs moving out of downtown Decatur to DeKalb Industrial Way

Business Decatur Metro ATL

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 9, 2020
A rendering of the new LexTechs location. Image provided to Decaturish
LexTechs of Atlanta will relocate from its current location in downtown Decatur to a location with more parking along DeKalb Industrial Way in greater Decatur.

The Lexus and Toyota service shop is currently located at 409 N McDonough Street in Decatur, but on Jan. 13 will open its new shop at 500 DeKalb Industrial Way near the big Kroger. The company had been in its Decatur spot for 10 years, owner Chad Almond said.

“As far as the reason we are leaving downtown Decatur, it is simply because we outgrew our current location and need more space/parking/amenities for our customers and found a great building (after several years of searching) that happens to be just outside the city limits,” Almond said.

Almond is a Decatur resident and a graduate of Decatur High. He founded the company in 2008 with Huston Hatch. To see the shop’s hours and other information, click here.

