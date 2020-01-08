LifeLine Animal Project holding $20 adoption for their Roaring 20s promotion

Share









LifeLine Animal Project is running the Roaring 20s promotion this month, a time in which all cats and dogs more than 25 pounds are up for adoption for $20.

The $20 adoption fee covers the price of spaying/neutering, vaccinations, and microchipping.

According to a recent press release, “LifeLine Animal Project wants everyone to ring in a healthier and happier new decade by adopting a new best friend, and they’re offering a ‘Roaring 20s’ promotion as motivation.”

This promotion is ongoing through the end of January at all LifeLine shelters in DeKalb and Fulton counties. To see a full list of shelters, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Do you appreciate quality local journalism? If you enjoy our coverage, please sign up to be a paying supporter of Decaturish. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to cover your community. To learn more about becoming a paid subscriber, click here.