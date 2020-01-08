LOADING

Type to search

LifeLine Animal Project holding $20 adoption for their Roaring 20s promotion

Metro ATL

LifeLine Animal Project holding $20 adoption for their Roaring 20s promotion

Mary Margaret Stewart Jan 8, 2020
Photo provided by LIfeLine
Share

 

LifeLine Animal Project is running the Roaring 20s promotion this month, a time in which all cats and dogs more than 25 pounds are up for adoption for $20.

The $20 adoption fee covers the price of spaying/neutering, vaccinations, and microchipping.

According to a recent press release, “LifeLine Animal Project wants everyone to ring in a healthier and happier new decade by adopting a new best friend, and they’re offering a ‘Roaring 20s’ promotion as motivation.”

This promotion is ongoing through the end of January at all LifeLine shelters in DeKalb and Fulton counties. To see a full list of shelters, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Do you appreciate quality local journalism? If you enjoy our coverage, please sign up to be a paying supporter of Decaturish. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to cover your community. To learn more about becoming a paid subscriber, click here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To subscribe, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia
Don't miss a single story

Sign up for the Decaturish daily email today

And get the latest news from Decaturish, and Atlanta Loop.
GET THE NEWS!
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus