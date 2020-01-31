LifeLine Animal Project to host Kitten Bowl Party this Sunday with free cat and kitten adoption

Share









This Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., LifeLine Animal Project is hosting a Kitten Bowl Party at the LifeLine Community Animal Center, located at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta.

LifeLine Animal Project is one of more than 500 shelter partners in the nation celebrating the Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl VII game, according to a recent press release.

The Kitten Bowl Party will include free adoptions of cats and kittens, which comes with spaying/neutering, vaccinations, and microchipping.

According to a recent press release, “The Kitten Bowl has resulted in more than 40,000 shelter pet adoptions since its premiere in 2014.”

