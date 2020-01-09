Lime Scooters leaving Atlanta market

Share









A report from the news website Axios says that Lime Scooters will leave the Atlanta market and that the company is also laying off about 100 employees.

Axios says, “After two years of explosive growth, scooter companies have entered a new phase—survival of the fittest in a capital-intensive, money-losing industry.”

Lime also confirmed the news via its website.

“While the vast majority of our 120+ markets have adopted micromobility transportation solutions quickly and are profitable, there are select communities throughout the world where micromobility has evolved more slowly,” the company said. “For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to close 12 markets across the globe at this time. They include Atlanta, Phoenix, San Diego and San Antonio in the United States; Linz, Austria in Europe; and Bogotá, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Lima, Puerto Vallarta, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in Latin America.”

Lime was operating in Decatur and helped the city with education classes to inform the public about the rules for riding scooters in the city after the City Commission approved an e-scooter ordinance in September.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Do you appreciate quality local journalism? If you enjoy our coverage, please sign up to be a paying supporter of Decaturish. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to cover your community. To learn more about becoming a paid subscriber, click here.