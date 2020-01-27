Longtime City Schools of Decatur maintenance employee passes away

Share









Tony Burnette, who has worked in the City Schools of Decatur maintenance department since 1981, passed away Sunday evening.

Superintendent David Dude confirmed the news.

“He has been an important part of our CSD family and he will be missed,” Dude said. “We will share updates as we receive more information from his family. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts.”

Decaturish has asked CSD for additional information and will update this story when more information is available.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Do you appreciate quality local journalism? If you enjoy our coverage, please sign up to be a paying supporter of Decaturish. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to cover your community. To learn more about becoming a paid subscriber, click here.