Longtime City Schools of Decatur maintenance employee passes away

Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 27, 2020
During the 2015 Opening Day Celebration, Tony Burnette was recognized for 35 years of service to CSD. Photo provided to Decaturish
Tony Burnette, who has worked in the City Schools of Decatur maintenance department since 1981, passed away Sunday evening.

Superintendent David Dude confirmed the news.

“He has been an important part of our CSD family and he will be missed,” Dude said. “We will share updates as we receive more information from his family. Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts.”

Decaturish has asked CSD for additional information and will update this story when more information is available.

