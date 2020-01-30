New film and production studio opens in greater Decatur

Share









A new minority-owned film and production studio, Aztec Warriors Studio, opened in greater Decatur earlier this month.

According to a press release about the studio’s grand opening, the studio is the second minority-owned studio in the state and the first Latinx-owned studio in Georgia. Over 300 Guests enjoyed a creative selection from

Located at 1550 Agape Way, the studio describes itself as “tucked away on the quiet side of Decatur.” It is a fully equipped TV station with radio and film capabilities and has a wing dedicated to audio production for music producers to record new tracks or create music videos.

Additionally, the venue has a broadcasting tower so that TV shows can be broadcast from the facility live or pre-recorded. It also has over 20,000 square feet of fully equipped production space for any television or movie executive to record their project.

Another attraction in the space is a mansion in front of the studio with a large circular driveway with a statue in a running water fountain, grand chandeliers, white marble floors, crown molding and a large winding staircase with a baby Grand Piano on the top landing, the release said.

The studio currently has open offices to rent, the release said.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Do you appreciate quality local journalism? If you enjoy our coverage, please sign up to be a paying supporter of Decaturish. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to cover your community. To learn more about becoming a paid subscriber, click here.