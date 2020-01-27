New retail proposed for Tucker’s industrial center

Share









By Logan C. Ritchie, contributor

The old Sears outlet store in Tucker may soon be a new retail hub.

Tucker’s Planning Commission on Jan. 23 unanimously approved rezoning 4650 Hugh Howell, near Mountain Industrial Road, from light industrial (M) to general commercial (C-2) with suggested changes from planning and development staff.

Planning Commission Chair Katherine Atteberry said, “I specifically said [to approve] ‘with staff conditions’ because I feel like this is still a proposal that’s in flux, and that the conditions are reasonable enough at this time.”

Planning Commission members previously voted unanimously to deny the application at the November meeting. Applicant Branch Properties, represented by attorney Laurel David, made changes to the plan to reduce acreage, protect trees, and reduce setbacks.

On Jan. 27, City Council will hear a first read of the application.

Courtney Smith, Tucker’s Director of Planning and Zoning, said, “It’s common that the applicant will work with staff while the council reads … to refine and tweak. It can change significantly.”

Branch Properties proposes to build out a trail system, a bank with a teller and ATM, and other retail space flanked by a grocery store.

In 2017, developer Macauley Investments attempted to get approval for a huge mixed-use development called The Rise on the 88-acre site in the same vein as Atlanta’s Ponce City Market. Branch Properties’ plan is significantly smaller.

The Planning Commission makes recommendations to the mayor and City Council on proposed amendments to matters of zoning, special land use permits (SLUPs), and the city’s comprehensive plan. In attendance were Atteberry, Jessica Vargas, Michael Thomas, and Steve Smith. The next meeting is Feb. 27.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Do you appreciate quality local journalism? If you enjoy our coverage, please sign up to be a paying supporter of Decaturish. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to cover your community. To learn more about becoming a paid subscriber, click here.