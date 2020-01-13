One Step at a Time Kids moving into former Rocket Fizz space

Share









By Cathi Harris, contributor

Children’s shoe retailer One Step at a Time Kids will move into the storefront on Clairemont Avenue formerly occupied by Rocket Fizz, sub-leasing the space from the Decatur Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

“One Step at a Time Kids is looking to have a larger space and they are looking at downtown. Currently, they are located behind the pizza shop Avellino’s [on College Avenue],” Angela Threadill, Decatur’s Director of Planning and Economic Development, told the board during its regular meeting Friday morning.

The DDA leases the storefronts at 113 and 115 Clairemont from the property owner to ensure a good mix of businesses in the small historic strip in downtown Decatur. The space at 113 Clairemont houses the Visitor’s Center and the office of the Decatur Arts Alliance.

During the meeting, the board unanimously voted to approve a new sublease agreement with One Step at a Time Kids, LLC for the 115 storefront.

Board member Conor McNally noted that its previous tenant, Rocket Fizz, ceased operations over the summer and the new lease was not a factor in its closure.

“Unfortunately, Rocket Fizz as a business just didn’t make it, so we are not doing this to replace anyone,” McNally said. “They went out of business and we are left not getting any rental income while still responsible for the master lease.”

Threadgill said it was her understanding that the shoe store would be open in the new location some time in February.

In other business:

The DDA board voted unanimously to approve a six-month extension of its contract with The Wilbert Group to continue its work on the marketing and branding campaign for downtown office space. The terms of the contract specify that the cost will not exceed $24,000 and the DDA and the city will split the cost.

The board also welcomed the three new members recently appointed by the City Commission: Lisa Turner, Darren Comer and Noah Peeters. Board member Conor McNally was elected vice-chair and Linda Curry was elected secretary-treasurer of the board.

