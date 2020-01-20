LOADING

Type to search

Only a few tickets left for the ‘trial’ of the Decatur Planters

Decatur Editor's Pick Food Metro ATL

Only a few tickets left for the ‘trial’ of the Decatur Planters

Dan Whisenhunt Jan 20, 2020
Planters along West Howard Avenue. Photo by Dan Whisenhunt
Share

 

The upcoming “trial” of the Decatur Planters is nearly sold out.

About 15 tickets remain for the first edition of “Stuff Court” that will be held on Jan. 25 at the Pinewood restaurant.

“Stuff Court” will be a monthly event where ideas are put on trial with the help of local improvisers. The Saturday, Jan. 25 show will begin at 7 p.m.

This show is presented by Decaturish in association with The Pinewood and The Scene Shop. The Pinewood is located at 254 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, GA. To learn more about parking in the area, click here.

Tickets are $15. To buy your ticket to “Stuff Court” click here

Join some of Atlanta’s top improvisers in a night of fun and vented frustrations. We can’t wait to see you.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Do you appreciate quality local journalism? If you enjoy our coverage, please sign up to be a paying supporter of Decaturish. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to cover your community. To learn more about becoming a paid subscriber, click here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To subscribe, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia
Don't miss a single story

Sign up for the Decaturish daily email today

And get the latest news from Decaturish, and Atlanta Loop.
GET THE NEWS!
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus