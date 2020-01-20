Only a few tickets left for the ‘trial’ of the Decatur Planters

Share









The upcoming “trial” of the Decatur Planters is nearly sold out.

About 15 tickets remain for the first edition of “Stuff Court” that will be held on Jan. 25 at the Pinewood restaurant.

“Stuff Court” will be a monthly event where ideas are put on trial with the help of local improvisers. The Saturday, Jan. 25 show will begin at 7 p.m.

This show is presented by Decaturish in association with The Pinewood and The Scene Shop. The Pinewood is located at 254 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, GA. To learn more about parking in the area, click here.

Tickets are $15. To buy your ticket to “Stuff Court” click here.

Join some of Atlanta’s top improvisers in a night of fun and vented frustrations. We can’t wait to see you.

