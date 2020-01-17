Over 100 people volunteering at the Tucker Recreation Center for MLK Jr. service projects

Share









On Jan. 20, at 10 a.m., over 100 volunteers are meeting at the Tucker Recreation Center to help beautify Tucker’s Parks and Recreation facilities for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

According to a recent press release, service projects will include:

– Spreading mulch in the Tucker Recreation Courtyard

– Working on the Native Plant and Wildlife Walk in Henderson Park

– Painting birdhouses

– An activity geared toward the Tucker’s younger volunteers

“This is a tradition that predates Tucker becoming a city,” City Parks Operations Manager Jason Collins said in a recent press release. “Last year, we had people young and old come together and give their time. Now they see their work every time they come into our parks or the Rec Center. It truly made a difference.”

Looking for a volunteer opportunity for the long weekend? All are encouraged to help at the Tucker Recreation Center on Jan. 20.

Contact parks@tuckerga.gov with further questions.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Do you appreciate quality local journalism? If you enjoy our coverage, please sign up to be a paying supporter of Decaturish. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to cover your community. To learn more about becoming a paid subscriber, click here.