Over 100 people volunteering at the Tucker Recreation Center for MLK Jr. service projects

Tucker

Over 100 people volunteering at the Tucker Recreation Center for MLK Jr. service projects

Mary Margaret Stewart Jan 17, 2020
Tucker's City Hall. Photo provided by the city of Tucker
On Jan. 20, at 10 a.m., over 100 volunteers are meeting at the Tucker Recreation Center to help beautify Tucker’s Parks and Recreation facilities for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

According to a recent press release, service projects will include:

– Spreading mulch in the Tucker Recreation Courtyard

– Working on the Native Plant and Wildlife Walk in Henderson Park

– Painting birdhouses

– An activity geared toward the Tucker’s younger volunteers

“This is a tradition that predates Tucker becoming a city,” City Parks Operations Manager Jason Collins said in a recent press release. “Last year, we had people young and old come together and give their time. Now they see their work every time they come into our parks or the Rec Center. It truly made a difference.”

Looking for a volunteer opportunity for the long weekend? All are encouraged to help at the Tucker Recreation Center on Jan. 20.

Contact parks@tuckerga.gov with further questions.

